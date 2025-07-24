What Meghan Markle’s Netflix exit means for her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle was leaving her mark on the lifestyle section With Love, Meghan but it seems the project has come to a halt now. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry had previously signed a $100 million deal with Netflix for a five year plan. Under their Archewell Production Banners, this deal is now set to expire in September 2025 end according to reports and it will not be renewed.
Although Netflix is ending deal with Meghan Markle, the second season of With Love, Meghan has finished with filming and is set to premier later this fall. The lifestyle show offers a personal and intimate look at Meghan's love for cooking, gardening and hosting. It has been a hit with audiences and some of her personal hacks has literally gone viral on TikTok. Season one debuted to solid numbers, entering Netflix’s Global Top 10 with 12.6 million viewing hours in its first week.
Season 2 promises to be even more fun and star studded with guests like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, José Andrés, and Alice Waters. The show format fitted perfectly as establishing Meghan Markle relatable with audience, although it did receive online trolling and hatred.
As far as the Netflix deal is considered, there is no inside drama reported as of now. Insiders say the decision was mutual, citing a shift in Netflix’s content strategy away from exclusive talent deals in favor of more flexible, project-by-project or first-look agreements. While one chapter is closing, its not necessarily the end of Meghan's partnership with Netflix. Future projects and collaboration could still take place if something interesting comes up. The end of the deal marks a turning point, but Meghan’s lifestyle brand appears to be gaining traction.