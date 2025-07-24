What Meghan Markle’s Netflix exit means for her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan

Although Netflix is ending deal with Meghan Markle, the second season of With Love, Meghan has finished with filming and is set to premier later this fall. The lifestyle show offers a personal and intimate look at Meghan's love for cooking, gardening and hosting. It has been a hit with audiences and some of her personal hacks has literally gone viral on TikTok. Season one debuted to solid numbers, entering Netflix’s Global Top 10 with 12.6 million viewing hours in its first week.

Season 2 promises to be even more fun and star studded with guests like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, José Andrés, and Alice Waters. The show format fitted perfectly as establishing Meghan Markle relatable with audience, although it did receive online trolling and hatred.