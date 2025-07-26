Fahadh Faasil shares his unique retirement plan

Recently in an interview, the actor revealed he has hold onto his retirement plan for a long time since 2020 and it has only grown stronger with time passing by. “The idea of driving someone from one place to another and seeing them reach their destination feels like a beautiful thing,” he said. For Fahadh, the act of driving isn’t just a mode of transport but it’s meditative, meaningful, and deeply human.

His retirement plan? Once the audience is tired of watching him on screen, he wants to quietly leave behind this spotlight and slip into simple life. The actor has even discussed this future with his wife, actress Nazriya Nazim, and the couple seems aligned in their vision for a peaceful, grounded retirement away from the public spotlight.

The actor also revealed how driving acts as mental satisfaction for him, similar to how others binge-watch to relax and reset. Whenever, he gets a time he drives by himself to avoid the chaos of stardom.