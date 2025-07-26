Sydney Sweeney’s viral campaign reportedly boosted denim brand's market cap by $400 million

Sydney Sweeney has done it once again. The actress has proved that she isn't only a pretty face in the industry and her star power exceeds beyond screen. Her latest campaign with American Eagle titled 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' has taken the internet by storm.

It turned cheeky wordplay and Y2K nostalgia into another viral marketing masterstroke, by which Sydney is famously known for. But this around time it wasn't only about viral memes or traction but serious business, and by business we mean serious money.

Sydney Sweeney's charm does wonders to American Eagle's latest denim campaign