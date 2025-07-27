Celebs

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster‑Waldau spotted at popular Bengaluru cafe; clicks selfies with fans

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, was recently seen at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe relishing local dishes and graciously posing for a selfies
The Kingslayer was spotted in Bengaluru and the internet has gone gaga over the viral pictures. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the popular show Game of Thrones was spotted enjoying a traditional South Indian breakfast at the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe.

This unusual visit was captured by a Bengaluru-based content creator Shakira, who was filming herself at the cafe when she noticed a familiar face in the background. To her suprise, it was none other than Coster-Waldau himself, casually dressed in a black shirt and cap, dining with two of his companions. The actor appeared low-key as he tucked into plates of idli and dosa, local favorites of South India.

The content creator approached the actor for a selfie and he was gracious enough to encounter fand with his humble demeanor. The clip quickly went viral on social media platforms, with fans flooding the comments to his iconic Game of Thrones character. Jokes about his famously lost right hand in the show “His right hand is fine!” and comments like “The Kingslayer loves chutney!” lit up the post.

Rameshwaram Cafe also took to their official Instagram page to celebrate the surprising visit of the actor. Sharing pictures of the actor and his team, the cafe called it a “star-studded moment” and expressed pride in serving the international celebrity some authentic South Indian dish. Many fans were also excited to learn about Coster-Waldau’s upcoming role in the historical BBC epic King and Conqueror, further adding to the buzz surrounding his India trip.

