Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster‑Waldau spotted at popular Bengaluru cafe; clicks selfies with fans

This unusual visit was captured by a Bengaluru-based content creator Shakira, who was filming herself at the cafe when she noticed a familiar face in the background. To her suprise, it was none other than Coster-Waldau himself, casually dressed in a black shirt and cap, dining with two of his companions. The actor appeared low-key as he tucked into plates of idli and dosa, local favorites of South India.

The content creator approached the actor for a selfie and he was gracious enough to encounter fand with his humble demeanor. The clip quickly went viral on social media platforms, with fans flooding the comments to his iconic Game of Thrones character. Jokes about his famously lost right hand in the show “His right hand is fine!” and comments like “The Kingslayer loves chutney!” lit up the post.