Jennie reveals the real meaning behind her song 'Like Jennie'

BLACKPINK's Jennie solo track Like Jennie was once all over on social media platforms and fans couldn't stop humming the lyrics. Recently in an interview, the singer revealed the deeper meaning behind her solo track and it's not something you would have guessed. While her bold dance moves and confident lyrics were a flex, Jennie revealed that the song was deeply personal and sends across an empowering message to fans.
In the magazine interview Jennie shared, “It’s not about being like me. Anyone who names themselves in the song can feel confident and love themselves while listening to it.” This statement completely flips the original POV of the track, revealing that it was created as a self-love anthem to uplift and empower. Jennie encourages fans to put themselves in her position and not mimic her, but to own their own power and true identity.
She further revealed that, “It was just something that’s meant to be fun and interactive. I want people to have fun with it, and I hope it brings them confidence.” The son's catchy lyrics, tune and hook step may make it perfect for TikTok challenge and Instagram trends, but in its core, it carries a deeply personal message about self-love and confidence.
Like JENNIE is part of Jennie’s solo project and acts as a bold statement in her reintroduction as “Jennie Ruby Jane.” The track, filled with high-energy and swagger, blends perfectly with the themes of her personal work. It reinforces self-reflection, love, faith, and legacy. Jennie has previously shared that her album draws inspiration from Shakespeare’s As You Like It, which adds deeper meaning of layers into her music.
Since the release of the song, Like Jennie has debuted in the top 5 of Billboard global hitting #1 in several countries. While some complained her repetitive use of her name in the song and even received plagiarism comparison with the Bollywood song Rani's Intro song from Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, fans have embraced its confident energy.