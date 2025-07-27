Jennie reveals the real meaning behind her song 'Like Jennie'

In the magazine interview Jennie shared, “It’s not about being like me. Anyone who names themselves in the song can feel confident and love themselves while listening to it.” This statement completely flips the original POV of the track, revealing that it was created as a self-love anthem to uplift and empower. Jennie encourages fans to put themselves in her position and not mimic her, but to own their own power and true identity.

She further revealed that, “It was just something that’s meant to be fun and interactive. I want people to have fun with it, and I hope it brings them confidence.” The son's catchy lyrics, tune and hook step may make it perfect for TikTok challenge and Instagram trends, but in its core, it carries a deeply personal message about self-love and confidence.