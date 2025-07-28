Renovation work begins at Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s houses in Pakistan

The reconstruction and renovation work on the ancestral homes of legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor officially began in Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Monday, according to officials.

All you need to know about the reconstruction

The project is set to be completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 70 million, said Director of Archaeology Dr Abdus Samad. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released the funds for the project, which includes structural and aesthetic restoration of the historical residences.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has been tasked with overseeing the work, which aims to restore the buildings to their original condition. The provincial Archaeology Department has planned to convert both structures into museums dedicated to the lives and careers of the legendary actors.