Anurag Kashyap calls Rangeela a game-changer in Bollywood cinema

Anurag Kashyap kicked off the conversation by recalling the moment he became a fan of Ram Gopal Varma. It was after watching Shiva (1990), a film that left a deep impression on him. “I saw Shiva on its second day in theatres,” Anurag remembered. “The poster didn’t even feature a hero’s face—just a hand holding a cycle chain. We were stunned. Back at our Delhi hostel, students were watching it multiple times. We went back three or four days in a row.”

He then recounted his experience of watching Rangeela (1995), a landmark moment for him. “Sriram Raghavan called me up and insisted I watch Rangeela with him at Anupam Theatre in Goregaon. He had a connection with someone on the staff, so we ended up sitting on the stairs to catch the first day, first show,” Anurag said with a laugh.

Reflecting on the impact Rangeela had, Kashyap emphasized, “It began with a song—‘Rangeela Re’—and the choreography was unlike anything we’d ever seen. Every dance sequence in Hindi cinema since then has evolved from that style, with few exceptions.”