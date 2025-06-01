Fantastic Four’s Vanessa Kirby debuts baby bump, just like her on-screen role as Sue Storm

Vanessa Kirby made headlines with a stunning and subtle pregnancy reveal during her appearance at CCXP Mexico. The Fantastic Four: First Steps star surprised fans as she walked the red carpet in a shimmering green gown, proudly displaying her baby bump. Joined by her co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kirby’s appearance quickly went viral—not just for her radiant look, but for the striking parallel between her real life and her on-screen character, Sue Storm, who is also pregnant in the upcoming Marvel film.
Though the actress didn’t issue an official statement, her red carpet presence spoke volumes. Fans quickly caught on, with fan accounts posting photos and excitedly captioning them with messages like, “Our Sue Storm has announced she's pregnant. Congratulations to Vanessa Kirby!” The reveal was met with enthusiasm and surprise, especially given the uncanny timing with her promotional duties for a movie in which pregnancy plays a major narrative role.
The actress later joined her castmates for a panel discussion at the event. Social media lit up with reactions, with some fans joking that Kirby was taking method acting to the next level. One user quipped, “She’s promoting a movie filmed over a year ago where her character is pregnant, and now she’s pregnant in real life? That’s dedication!” Another added, “Marvel’s marketing department couldn’t have planned this better.”
Vanessa Kirby, who has been in a relationship with professional lacrosse player and Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil since 2022, went public with their romance on Instagram in 2023. Before Rabil, she was in a relationship with actor Callum Turner from 2015 to 2019. Turner is now engaged to pop star Dua Lipa.
In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman, her character, Sue Storm’s pregnancy, is not just a detail; it’s a major story arc. Her unborn child, Franklin Richards, is set to be introduced and will play a pivotal role leading into Avengers: Doomsday. In Marvel Comics lore, Franklin is one of the most powerful beings in the universe, adding even more intrigue to both the character and Kirby’s timely real-life announcement.