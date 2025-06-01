Fantastic Four’s Vanessa Kirby debuts baby bump, just like her on-screen role as Sue Storm

Though the actress didn’t issue an official statement, her red carpet presence spoke volumes. Fans quickly caught on, with fan accounts posting photos and excitedly captioning them with messages like, “Our Sue Storm has announced she's pregnant. Congratulations to Vanessa Kirby!” The reveal was met with enthusiasm and surprise, especially given the uncanny timing with her promotional duties for a movie in which pregnancy plays a major narrative role.

The actress later joined her castmates for a panel discussion at the event. Social media lit up with reactions, with some fans joking that Kirby was taking method acting to the next level. One user quipped, “She’s promoting a movie filmed over a year ago where her character is pregnant, and now she’s pregnant in real life? That’s dedication!” Another added, “Marvel’s marketing department couldn’t have planned this better.”