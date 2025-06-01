Shah Rukh Khan's new tattoo and ripped avatar sparks buzz among fans

Shah Rukh Khan has once again sent the internet into a frenzy after a fan-captured video of the actor surfaced online. The clip, which shows him walking through a hotel lobby, has sparked speculation and excitement among fans about his next big film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. While the video is brief and taken from a distance, it’s enough to get the fanbase buzzing.
In the now-viral clip, SRK is seen in a casual yet striking ensemble a white vest paired with blue jeans, dark sunglasses, and a beanie. He walks confidently through the lobby, flanked by his security team and associates. But what truly grabbed attention was his visibly ripped physique and arms adorned with what appear to be temporary tattoos. The actor briefly acknowledges people around him with a polite greeting before heading out, as his security ensures fans maintain distance.
The sudden reveal of this bold new look has led fans to speculate whether this is Shah Rukh’s appearance for King. Both SRK and Siddharth Anand have remained tight-lipped about the film’s progress, keeping plot and character details under wraps. This unexpected glimpse has only fueled more curiosity.
Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement. One user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan’s fierce new look from KING is here—ripped, tattooed, and all the swagger!” Another fan exclaimed, “OMG, what a look @iamsrk,” while someone else posted screenshots from the video captioned, “Beard. Biceps. Beanie. Badass. SRK is evolving into a legend!” A fourth fan added, “This tattooed look is pure fire. #King is going to be epic!”
King is expected to feature Shah Rukh Khan in a leading role, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, who will make her theatrical debut after appearing in Netflix’s The Archies. The ensemble cast may also include names like Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. The film is slated for a 2026 release.