Jaideep Ahlawat buys ₹10 crore luxury apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has taken a major real estate leap by purchasing a luxury apartment worth ₹10 crore in Mumbai’s prime locality, Andheri West. According to documents reviewed by Square Yards via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the property was jointly bought by Jaideep and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, and officially registered on May 22, 2025.

Where did Jaideep Ahlawat buy property in Mumbai and what’s special about it?

Located in the upscale Poorna Apartments, the newly acquired residence offers a spacious carpet area of 1,950 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,341 sq ft. The transaction also includes four designated parking spaces — a valuable asset in a city where parking is premium real estate in itself. The couple paid ₹60 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges, as per IGR property records. Though the actor has remained tight-lipped about the purchase, the documents speak volumes about his move into one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.