Jaideep Ahlawat buys ₹10 crore luxury apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has taken a major real estate leap by purchasing a luxury apartment worth ₹10 crore in Mumbai’s prime locality, Andheri West. According to documents reviewed by Square Yards via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the property was jointly bought by Jaideep and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, and officially registered on May 22, 2025.
Located in the upscale Poorna Apartments, the newly acquired residence offers a spacious carpet area of 1,950 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,341 sq ft. The transaction also includes four designated parking spaces — a valuable asset in a city where parking is premium real estate in itself. The couple paid ₹60 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges, as per IGR property records. Though the actor has remained tight-lipped about the purchase, the documents speak volumes about his move into one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.
Andheri West has long been considered a magnet for celebrities and professionals alike. Its strategic location — bridging the gap between Mumbai’s business hubs and entertainment corridors — makes it a favoured spot for those in the creative industries. The area is dotted with a mix of high-end residences, production houses, art studios, premium gyms, and dining hotspots.
Jaideep, who rose to fame with critically acclaimed performances in Raazi (2018) and Raees (2017), was most recently seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Netflix’s Jewel Thief (2025). Known for his grounded acting and powerful screen presence, the actor seems to have made a solid investment choice that aligns with his rising star power. This high-profile purchase reflects a growing trend among Bollywood stars investing in real estate within the city’s booming western suburbs — a smart blend of lifestyle and asset value. While Jaideep remained unavailable for comment, the move clearly signals his growing stature in the film industry — and now, on the Mumbai property map too.