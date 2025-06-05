IPL 2025: Preity Zinta’s multi-crore investment in Punjab Kings revealed

Bollywood’s beloved “dimple queen,” Preity Zinta, continues to charm fans not just with her acting but also with her entrepreneurial spirit. While she won hearts with her memorable performances on screen, her bold investment in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made her a standout figure in the world of cricket as well.
As IPL 2025 concluded on June 3, Preity was in the spotlight once again as her team narrowly lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by just six runs. Despite the heartbreak, fans praised her unwavering support, visible enthusiasm, and presence on the field throughout the tournament.
Preity Zinta's rise to fame began in 1998 when she made her debut in Dil Se, appearing alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Over the years, she became a recognized name thanks to successful films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Lakshya, Koi… Mil Gaya, Salaam Namaste, Kya Kehna, Soldier, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others. Preity Zinta distanced herself after getting married to Gene Goodenough and relocated to Los Angeles. However, she continues to stay in the public spotlight due to her notable business endeavors and investments.
In 2008, Preity became one of the co-owners of Punjab Kings. She shares ownership with Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul. Reports indicate that Preity invested around ₹35 crore in the franchise. At that time, the Punjab Kings was purchased for $76 million. Today, the team is valued at $925 million. With revenue streams from sponsorships and ticket sales, which allow team owners to take home nearly 80%. Indeed, Preity’s investment has proven to be both clever and profitable.
On the work front, Zinta is preparing to make her comeback in Lahore 1947, a historical drama that takes place during the time of India’s partition. Further information about the film is anticipated shortly, indicating a hopeful return for the actress.