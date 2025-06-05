IPL 2025: Preity Zinta’s multi-crore investment in Punjab Kings revealed

Bollywood’s beloved “dimple queen,” Preity Zinta, continues to charm fans not just with her acting but also with her entrepreneurial spirit. While she won hearts with her memorable performances on screen, her bold investment in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made her a standout figure in the world of cricket as well.

As IPL 2025 concluded on June 3, Preity was in the spotlight once again as her team narrowly lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by just six runs. Despite the heartbreak, fans praised her unwavering support, visible enthusiasm, and presence on the field throughout the tournament.

What is Preity Zinta's investment in Punjab Kings?