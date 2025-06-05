Jackie Shroff on how to protect and conserve the environment

Actor Jackie Shroff, Bollywood and Instagram’s most loved ‘Bhidu’, is having a field day (pun intended) on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Jackie Shroff champions the environment

On Thursday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the message of eco-conservation. The first video is from his social initiative Ped Lagao Bhidu. The text in the video read, “Protecting our environment for us, and for future generations is top priority. Recycle, reduce, reuse. Let’s conserve our resources, and live sustainably.”

The second video is from a plantation drive. However, the second video doesn’t feature the actor but, he promises in the video something interesting is waiting in the wings. Last month, the actor who was recently seen in Baby John, shared a message on Earth Day, as he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video talking about being the change that nature desperately needs.

The video shows clips of lush greenery, with text pointing to efforts to restore the balance of nature. The text on the video reads, “Let’s stop deforestation, and start restoration. Let us become the winds of change. Let us waste less, and become better. We are the key to a pollution free world. We owe it to our children and future generations. Let us make it Mother Earth Day everyday.”