Virat Kohli's sister slams trolls for stirring drama around her relationship with Anushka Sharma

On June 3, 2025, Virat Kohli's longtime dream of winning the IPL came true as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the championship after 18 years. Amidst the celebrations, Bhawna shared a heartfelt Instagram post congratulating her brother.

She uploaded photos of the cricketer, including snapshots with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and wrote an emotional note reflecting on the significance of the win. She spoke of laughter, tears, gratitude to fans, and spiritual humility, calling it a shared victory for everyone who had supported RCB and her brother over the years.

However, a troll attempted to cast doubt on the sibling relationship by commenting, “Why does he never mention you in any speech or like your post? Not even Anushka does, lol.” Bhawna, with calm grace, replied:

“May God give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways, which is not necessarily shown to the world, but it’s still there, like the love for Almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don’t need any validation. God bless you.”