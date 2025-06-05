Celebs

Virat Kohli's sister slams trolls for stirring drama around her relationship with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, has responded strongly to online trolls questioning her relationship with the cricketer and his wife, Anushka Sharma. Bhawna called out the negativity and clarified that her bond with Virat and Anushka remains solid and full of mutual respect, urging people not to misinterpret personal moments or family dynamics
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have long been admired as a power couple, known for their unwavering support for each other emotionally, professionally, and spiritually. While the couple often finds themselves in the spotlight, their family has quietly stood by them through every triumph and challenge. Recently, that bond was questioned online, prompting Virat’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, to respond in a way that left many impressed.

Virat Kohli's sister replies to the trolls

On June 3, 2025, Virat Kohli's longtime dream of winning the IPL came true as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the championship after 18 years. Amidst the celebrations, Bhawna shared a heartfelt Instagram post congratulating her brother.

She uploaded photos of the cricketer, including snapshots with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and wrote an emotional note reflecting on the significance of the win. She spoke of laughter, tears, gratitude to fans, and spiritual humility, calling it a shared victory for everyone who had supported RCB and her brother over the years.

However, a troll attempted to cast doubt on the sibling relationship by commenting, “Why does he never mention you in any speech or like your post? Not even Anushka does, lol.” Bhawna, with calm grace, replied:
“May God give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways, which is not necessarily shown to the world, but it’s still there, like the love for Almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don’t need any validation. God bless you.”

Her poised response quickly went viral, with users on Reddit applauding her dignity and maturity. Many highlighted the unfair scrutiny Anushka often faces and pointed out that public acknowledgement isn't the only proof of genuine relationships. Others emphasised Virat's desire to protect his family’s privacy, contrasting it with Anushka’s celebrity status and the visibility that comes with it. Ultimately, Bhawna’s reply reminded people that true love doesn’t need validation and that strong family bonds go deeper than what’s visible online.

