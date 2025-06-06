Aamir Khan admits to being passive-aggressive, says it ruined his bond with Juhi Chawla for 7 years

He explained, “I’m a very loving person, but I had major red flags. One of them was how I handled hurt or anger, I would emotionally shut down. Whether it was Reena or Kiran, if I felt deeply upset, I would stop communicating altogether. They would try to talk, apologise, make things right, but I’d shut them out completely. It was like hitting a wall. That level of ego, where you’re unwilling to come down from your ‘moral high horse,’ is dangerous.”

Aamir recalled a specific incident with Kiran Rao where he didn’t speak to her for three days over a disagreement. Despite her efforts to reconcile, he ignored her completely. “She finally broke down and asked me what she had done wrong. She said she felt cut off from my life. I wanted to comfort her, to say ‘It’s okay,’ but I couldn’t. The words just wouldn’t come out. That’s when I realized how unforgiving I had become.” Identifying his behavior as passive-aggressive, Aamir noted, “I wasn’t yelling, I wasn’t reacting, I just went silent. And silence can be far more painful than shouting. It’s much harder for your partner to handle.”