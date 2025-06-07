Did SS Rajamouli pay Ajay Devgn ₹4.35 crore per minute for RRR cameo?

Back in the 1990s, Chiranjeevi made headlines by becoming the first Indian actor to charge ₹1 crore for a film, setting a new standard for star power. This milestone quickly became a benchmark, soon matched by Bollywood giants like the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and leading ladies such as Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

However, as the industry evolved, so did the numbers. The ₹1-crore fee, once considered astronomical, became commonplace even supporting actors began commanding it. The benchmark moved to ₹10 crore, and eventually to the elusive ₹100-crore club.

Who charged Rs 4.35 cr per minute in RRR?