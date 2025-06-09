Actor Nora Fatehi becomes ‘ladies’ favourite’ with her new confession

Remember Sophie Kinsella’s Confession of a Shopaholic? Well the book became a bestseller and then a movie as it reflected the desires and miseries of all women. And now it’s time to recap because the shopaholic inside the Moroccan-Canadian actress Nora Fatehi has finally said it out loud.

According to media reports, the actor has a soft side for designer luxury bags and accessories. In fact, she has earlier mentioned several times that her first most luxurious purchase was a luxe handbag. But this isn’t her confession. What is, is the fact that her luxurious shopping habits are putting a strain on her bank balance. Does this tell the story of your life too?