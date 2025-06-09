Actor Nora Fatehi becomes ‘ladies’ favourite’ with her new confession

For the ladies out there, shopping isn’t just your problem alone ’ it is also what Nora Fatehi likes. The actor who was seen making heads turn recently at an event wearing a figure hugging bottle green Alaia dress not only sparked flames for her gorgeous look of the night but also her confession.
Remember Sophie Kinsella’s Confession of a Shopaholic? Well the book became a bestseller and then a movie as it reflected the desires and miseries of all women. And now it’s time to recap because the shopaholic inside the Moroccan-Canadian actress Nora Fatehi has finally said it out loud.
According to media reports, the actor has a soft side for designer luxury bags and accessories. In fact, she has earlier mentioned several times that her first most luxurious purchase was a luxe handbag. But this isn’t her confession. What is, is the fact that her luxurious shopping habits are putting a strain on her bank balance. Does this tell the story of your life too?
The glamorous lady who has often been seen wearing designer clothes for events or on-screen was last seen in The Royals. True to her character where she played a princess, the Dilbar girl has an envious vanity full of top luxe designer accessories. Not only does she make heads turn on-screen with her sultry dance moves or majestically beautiful outfits in the now streaming web-series, she sure makes it a note to make a statement appearance in real life too accompanied by her personal collection, at times.
But what is concerning in being the spendthrift is that her manager had to step in and show her the reality of the situation. According to reports, Nora has reportedly accepted that her manager had to intervene and tell her to stop investing in shopping and rather turn towards her own future.
Will Nora take the advice and display self control from getting all the Louis Vuitton’s and Dior’s? Only time will tell! But what will stay in the minds of her fans is her confession and how relatable it makes her to thousands of ladies around the globe. With a common soft corner for luxury items, she has now connected more with her fans and shopaholics across the world spiraling her lovely personality, a notch higher.