Amol Parashar’s hilarious plea to fans sending him thirsty DMs

In the clip, Amol begins by acknowledging the love he receives from fans, saying he’s grateful for all the appreciation. However, he adds that the increasing number of suggestive comments and direct messages have made him slightly uncomfortable. “I know you enjoy my work and I appreciate that deeply. But some of the messages especially the more risqué ones aren’t exactly my cup of tea,” he says sincerely.

As the video progresses, it takes a hilarious turn. The camera pans out to reveal a knife being pointed at him off-screen, subtly suggesting that someone else—possibly a significant other is closely monitoring the situation. All this unfolds with the cheeky song Bachke Rehna Re Baba playing in the background, which fans couldn’t help but connect to the vibe. The quirky PSA sparked a flurry of reactions from followers. One cheeky comment read, “Manifesting these kinds of problems in life.” Another fan joked, “You saying this just makes us want to DM you more!”