Amol Parashar’s hilarious plea to fans sending him thirsty DMs

Taking to Instagram, the Gram Chikitsalay actor posted a humorous video titled, “Important announcement regarding thirsty DMs.” While his tone was light-hearted, the message was clear: he's not really vibing with the steamy messages and memes being sent his way.
In the clip, Amol begins by acknowledging the love he receives from fans, saying he’s grateful for all the appreciation. However, he adds that the increasing number of suggestive comments and direct messages have made him slightly uncomfortable. “I know you enjoy my work and I appreciate that deeply. But some of the messages especially the more risqué ones aren’t exactly my cup of tea,” he says sincerely.
As the video progresses, it takes a hilarious turn. The camera pans out to reveal a knife being pointed at him off-screen, subtly suggesting that someone else—possibly a significant other is closely monitoring the situation. All this unfolds with the cheeky song Bachke Rehna Re Baba playing in the background, which fans couldn’t help but connect to the vibe. The quirky PSA sparked a flurry of reactions from followers. One cheeky comment read, “Manifesting these kinds of problems in life.” Another fan joked, “You saying this just makes us want to DM you more!”
But the most talked-about reaction came from actor Konkona Sen Sharma, who’s rumoured to be dating Amol. She dropped a cryptic yet cute mix of emojis leaving fans to decode the dynamic between the two.
While the video had fans laughing, the underlying message was clear: admiration is welcome, but let’s keep it respectful. Amol’s creative way of handling an awkward digital reality struck the right balance between humour and honesty.