Detective Sherdil trailer: Diljit Dosanjh is Sherlock with a Punjabi twist

The trailer for Detective Sherdil, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was unveiled on Tuesday and has quickly captured the attention of audiences. Marking a distinct shift from his usual roles, Diljit steps into the shoes of a quirky yet sharp detective, embracing a Sherlock Holmes-inspired avatar. Directed by debutant Ravi Chhabriya, the film combines mystery, sharp wit, and elements of dark comedy to deliver an intriguing story set against the picturesque backdrop of Budapest.
The plot revolves around the shocking murder of billionaire tycoon Pankaj Bhatti, played by Boman Irani. What initially appears to be a hate crime gradually unfolds into a tangled web of high-stakes family drama, hidden agendas, and billion-dollar betrayals. Diljit’s character, Detective Sherdil, dives headfirst into the case, partnering with Natasha, a calm and razor-sharp investigator portrayed by Diana Penty. Together, they uncover secrets that take the case into unexpectedly twisted territory.
Diljit brings a refreshing new energy to the role of Sherdil, an offbeat yet brilliant detective which adds a unique flavor to his acting portfolio. Director Ravi Chhabriya, making his first foray into feature filmmaking, has built a narrative packed with suspense, clever writing, and moments of dark humor that promise to keep viewers engaged from start to finish.
The screenplay has been co-written by Sagar Bajaj, Ravi Chhabriya, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Notably, this marks Zafar's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh following their previous film Jogi.
Detective Sherdil also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas, and Banita Sandhu, alongside Boman Irani and Diana Penty. With its gripping plot and eccentric characters, the film is poised to be a standout addition to the mystery-comedy genre. Viewers can catch the premiere exclusively on Zee5 starting June 20.