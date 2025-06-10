Detective Sherdil trailer: Diljit Dosanjh is Sherlock with a Punjabi twist

The plot revolves around the shocking murder of billionaire tycoon Pankaj Bhatti, played by Boman Irani. What initially appears to be a hate crime gradually unfolds into a tangled web of high-stakes family drama, hidden agendas, and billion-dollar betrayals. Diljit’s character, Detective Sherdil, dives headfirst into the case, partnering with Natasha, a calm and razor-sharp investigator portrayed by Diana Penty. Together, they uncover secrets that take the case into unexpectedly twisted territory.

Diljit brings a refreshing new energy to the role of Sherdil, an offbeat yet brilliant detective which adds a unique flavor to his acting portfolio. Director Ravi Chhabriya, making his first foray into feature filmmaking, has built a narrative packed with suspense, clever writing, and moments of dark humor that promise to keep viewers engaged from start to finish.

Watch the Sherdil trailer here: