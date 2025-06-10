Tiger vs Pathaan on hold, Dhoom 4 with Ranbir takes lead: Report

As per a recent report, producer Aditya Chopra has taken a step back to reassess the creative direction of the studio’s espionage franchise. Insiders suggest that Chopra feels the spy universe has begun to suffer from creative repetition, and is determined to inject fresh energy into its narratives and visual storytelling.

This move is seen as an effort to combat “formula fatigue” and elevate the cinematic experience for future releases in the franchise. In the meantime, YRF has reportedly shifted gears and is now fast-tracking Dhoom 4, the next installment in its iconic action franchise. According to a report, Aditya Chopra has teamed up with screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan to craft an exciting new chapter that lives up to the Dhoom legacy. Ranbir Kapoor is currently being considered to lead the cast, with the central character said to be specially crafted to suit his personality and screen presence.