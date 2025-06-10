Celebs

Tiger vs Pathaan on hold, Dhoom 4 with Ranbir takes lead: Report

Yash Raj Films has reportedly paused the production of Tiger vs Pathaan to rework its spy universe and refine the narrative arcs. The studio is now shifting its focus towards developing Dhoom 4, with Ranbir Kapoor taking the lead.
Yash Raj Films has reportedly hit the brakes on its highly awaited venture Tiger vs Pathaan, a film that was poised to reunite Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While speculation is rife that the project might have been shelved altogether, sources indicate that the delay is part of a larger strategy to reimagine the future of the YRF Spy Universe.

As per a recent report, producer Aditya Chopra has taken a step back to reassess the creative direction of the studio’s espionage franchise. Insiders suggest that Chopra feels the spy universe has begun to suffer from creative repetition, and is determined to inject fresh energy into its narratives and visual storytelling.

This move is seen as an effort to combat “formula fatigue” and elevate the cinematic experience for future releases in the franchise. In the meantime, YRF has reportedly shifted gears and is now fast-tracking Dhoom 4, the next installment in its iconic action franchise. According to a report, Aditya Chopra has teamed up with screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan to craft an exciting new chapter that lives up to the Dhoom legacy. Ranbir Kapoor is currently being considered to lead the cast, with the central character said to be specially crafted to suit his personality and screen presence.

Additionally, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is in discussions to helm the project, which is expected to begin shooting in April 2026. The film is envisioned on a grand international scale, with a bold new aesthetic and storytelling style that sets it apart from previous entries in the YRF Spy Universe.

