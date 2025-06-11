Gauri Khan hints at SRK family's homecoming to Mannat

In a recent interview, Gauri Khan offered insight into the ongoing renovation. While discussing her latest business ventures, she confirmed that work at Mannat is actively underway and expected to be completed within the coming year. The renovation began after Shah Rukh obtained the necessary legal clearances for the expansion earlier this year, with sources indicating that the work officially kicked off in May.

According to reports, the rented apartment spans four floors and is leased from producer Vashu Bhagnani. Shah Rukh’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has signed a lease agreement with Bhagnani’s children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-own the plush Puja Casa property. The arrangement reportedly costs SRK a monthly rent of ₹24 lakh. The temporary residence is said to comfortably house not only the Khan family but also their core staff and security team. Some parts of the space are even designated for office use, offering a functional environment during this transitional period.