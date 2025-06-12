‘No More Overspending’: Adar Poonawalla on reshaping Dharma, Karan Johar to stay creatively in-charge

He described cinema as a form of soft power which is capable of influencing public discourse, bridging societal gaps, and showcasing untold stories of India. He praised Karan Johar’s ability to create emotional narratives that resonate across families, romance, and culture, calling him “a natural at telling impactful stories.” While Karan Johar will continue to steer Dharma’s creative direction, Poonawalla noted that he may contribute creatively where relevant, but without interfering with the artistic process.

As for Dharma’s future plans, Adar confirmed they are looking beyond just filmmaking. A music label is in the pipeline, and the studio aims to deepen its presence in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “Traditionally, theatres ruled the market, then came OTT. But there’s a massive opportunity in rural and smaller towns. The screen penetration in India is still only 15–20%, so the potential for growth is enormous,” he explained. For him, the focus is on strategic budgeting and avoiding overspending, while simultaneously scaling up content production and distribution.