‘No More Overspending’: Adar Poonawalla on reshaping Dharma, Karan Johar to stay creatively in-charge

Adar Poonawalla, head of the Serum Institute of India and now a major stakeholder in Dharma Productions with a 50% investment worth ₹1,000 crore, has revealed his vision for expanding the iconic film banner. In a recent interview, Adar spoke about his long-standing friendship with Karan Johar of over a decade and how their aligned values and creative outlooks made the partnership seamless.
He described cinema as a form of soft power which is capable of influencing public discourse, bridging societal gaps, and showcasing untold stories of India. He praised Karan Johar’s ability to create emotional narratives that resonate across families, romance, and culture, calling him “a natural at telling impactful stories.” While Karan Johar will continue to steer Dharma’s creative direction, Poonawalla noted that he may contribute creatively where relevant, but without interfering with the artistic process.
As for Dharma’s future plans, Adar confirmed they are looking beyond just filmmaking. A music label is in the pipeline, and the studio aims to deepen its presence in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “Traditionally, theatres ruled the market, then came OTT. But there’s a massive opportunity in rural and smaller towns. The screen penetration in India is still only 15–20%, so the potential for growth is enormous,” he explained. For him, the focus is on strategic budgeting and avoiding overspending, while simultaneously scaling up content production and distribution.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar, in a separate interview had critiqued the industry’s tendency to follow trends blindly. He pointed out how the success of films like Pushpa, Stree, or Chhaava triggered a wave of similar projects, ignoring the uniqueness that originally made them work. “Strong individual voices and distinct ideas are what the audience connects with,” Johar said, advocating for more originality in filmmaking.