Soha Ali Khan collaborates with a luxury hotel to launch a dining club

Hyatt has unveiled a partnership with celebrated actor, author and lifestyle content creator Soha Ali Khan, launching the redefined Hyatt Dining Club. This premium membership programme is set to redefine guest experiences at participating Hyatt hotels in India, reflecting Soha’s love of fine dining and carefully crafted moments.

The new Hyatt Dining Club presents a universe of luxury and privileges, combining upscale dining with rejuvenating wellness benefits. The membership is available for a whole year in three customised tiers: Platinum (INR 18,999 + taxes), Gold (INR 13,999 + taxes) and Silver (INR 6,780 + taxes), each crafted to give members distinctive and special experiences.

Members have access to a comprehensive list of privileges at India participating hotels, from up to 30 percent savings on food and drinks, unmatched brunch experiences and buy-one-get-one free on selected beverages. Outside of meals, the programme also offers privileges on suite upgrades, spa savings and discounts on one-year gym memberships, so that every experience is one of joy and an added touch.