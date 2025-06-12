Soha Ali Khan collaborates with a luxury hotel to launch a dining club

Hyatt has unveiled a partnership with celebrated actor, author and lifestyle content creator Soha Ali Khan, launching the redefined Hyatt Dining Club. This premium membership programme is set to redefine guest experiences at participating Hyatt hotels in India, reflecting Soha’s love of fine dining and carefully crafted moments.
The new Hyatt Dining Club presents a universe of luxury and privileges, combining upscale dining with rejuvenating wellness benefits. The membership is available for a whole year in three customised tiers: Platinum (INR 18,999 + taxes), Gold (INR 13,999 + taxes) and Silver (INR 6,780 + taxes), each crafted to give members distinctive and special experiences.
Members have access to a comprehensive list of privileges at India participating hotels, from up to 30 percent savings on food and drinks, unmatched brunch experiences and buy-one-get-one free on selected beverages. Outside of meals, the programme also offers privileges on suite upgrades, spa savings and discounts on one-year gym memberships, so that every experience is one of joy and an added touch.
Soha Ali Khan’s partnership adds a refined story to this fine dining experience. “Dining out, for me, has always been about more than what’s on the plate,” Soha says. “It’s about the laughter, the conversations and those small unforgettable moments that turn into cherished memories. Hyatt Dining Club reflects all of that elegance, warmth and the magic of togetherness,” she adds.
This alliance is a big step for Hyatt, establishing a new benchmark for luxury lifestyle and rewards for guests and diners in India. With its new programme and the sophisticated connection with Soha Ali Khan, the Hyatt Dining Club will redefine fine dining and elevated experiences.