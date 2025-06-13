Bala voices concern for ex-wife Dr Elizabeth Udayan after Air India crash hits her college

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Bala posted a heartfelt message on behalf of himself and Kokila. “Shocking news about the Ahmedabad plane crash. How can we even begin to console ourselves? My deepest condolences,” he wrote. Addressing Elizabeth directly, he added, “Doctor Elizabeth, my prayers are always with you. Be safe. Seek God’s blessings. Bala, Kokila.”

Bala and Dr. Elizabeth tied the knot in 2021, though the exact timeline of their separation remains unclear. Both had previously hinted at a turbulent split. Bala remarried earlier this year in 2024 to Kokila. Dr. Elizabeth, currently pursuing her post-graduation in transfusion medicine at BJ Medical College, took to Facebook shortly after the incident to confirm her safety. She expressed sorrow over the devastating loss of her colleagues and students, writing, “Plane crash at our college. Please pray for the families affected by this disaster. I am safe, but many of our colleagues and MBBS students have died or are injured. Please pray for them.”