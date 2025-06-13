Kim Soo Hyun’s luxury apartment seized amid actress Kim Sae-Ron scandal

As per reports, skincare brand Classys ended their endorsement deal with Kim Soo Hyun and later sued him for damages totaling Rs18.73 crore. The company claimed that his association with the Kim Sae-ron controversy had tarnished their brand image. On May 20, Seoul’s Eastern District Court approved the seizure of one of Kim’s luxury residences in the elite Galleria Forêt complex, an upscale property he acquired between 2013 and 2014 which is now considered one of his most high-value real estate assets.

In response, Kim’s legal team issued a statement condemning the court-approved seizure as “unfair” and asserting that the actor is being wrongfully targeted. They alleged that online personality Kim Se Ui and his YouTube channel Garosero were responsible for spreading damaging falsehoods, leading to cancelled brand partnerships and a significant blow to Kim’s reputation. “The real culprits are being overlooked, while Kim Soo Hyun, the victim, is being penalized due to unmet contractual obligations stemming from these baseless claims,” the statement read.