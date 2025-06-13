Mike Love celebrates Brian Wilson, George Clinton dazzles at songwriters Hall of Fame 2025

Actor and longtime Beach Boys fan John Stamos introduced Love with warmth and humor. “There are songs that don’t just play on the radio,” he said. “Mike Love is a songwriter’s songwriter.” Recalling a past conversation, Stamos shared that when he once asked Love which songs he wrote, Love responded, “I only wrote the hits.” In his acceptance speech, Love paid special tribute to Wilson, calling him “my cousin by blood and my brother in music.” He and Stamos later performed iconic Beach Boys hits including “California Girls,” “Kokomo,” “I Get Around,” and “Good Vibrations.”

The evening kicked off with Living Colour performing a fiery rendition of Funkadelic’s “Cosmic Slop” to honor inductee George Clinton, who later performed his classic “(I Wanna) Testify.” In his speech, the singer reminisced about his days writing in the Brill Building, describing the experience as “like entering Oz.” The 2025 inductees represented a rich blend of genres — from funk and country to R&B and rock. Other honorees included the Doobie Brothers, introduced by Garth Brooks, who energized the room with “Long Train Runnin’” and “China Grove.” Producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, introduced by Teddy Riley, shared a touching story about his father investing in his music dreams. His children closed his segment with a heartfelt rendition of “The Boy Is Mine.”