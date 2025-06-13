Prabhas’ The Raja Saab teaser leaked online, makers prompts at strict warning against circulation

The highly awaited teaser for The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is all set to release on June 16. However, the excitement surrounding the official launch has been dampened by the premature leak of a few clips and stills from the teaser, which have surfaced online in the days leading up to the scheduled drop.
In swift response, the film’s team has taken to social media to issue a strong warning against the circulation of any unauthorised or pirated content. On Friday, the official X account for The Raja Saab posted a firm message: “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”
Fans were quick to express their disappointment over the leak. Many urged fellow fans and netizens to avoid sharing pirated material and instead wait for the official teaser release. One fan commented, “It’s the audience and fans’ responsibility to take a stand for movie content. Let’s celebrate cinema with the best experience.” Another user added, “Heartbreaking to see leakages these days. Strict action needs to be taken to save the film’s significance. Together we #SayNoToPiracy #SaveTheFilmSignificance. Experience #TheRajaSaab officially.”
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab marks a new genre venture for Prabhas, who is typically known for larger-than-life action roles. This time, the actor will headline a horror-comedy, reportedly playing dual characters in a story that unfolds in a haunted mansion. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in significant roles.
The Raja Saab is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 5. Despite the leak, anticipation remains sky-high, and fans are now rallying around the film’s team to ensure the teaser gets the celebration it truly deserves officially.