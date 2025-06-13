Prabhas’ The Raja Saab teaser leaked online, makers prompts at strict warning against circulation

In swift response, the film’s team has taken to social media to issue a strong warning against the circulation of any unauthorised or pirated content. On Friday, the official X account for The Raja Saab posted a firm message: “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”

Fans were quick to express their disappointment over the leak. Many urged fellow fans and netizens to avoid sharing pirated material and instead wait for the official teaser release. One fan commented, “It’s the audience and fans’ responsibility to take a stand for movie content. Let’s celebrate cinema with the best experience.” Another user added, “Heartbreaking to see leakages these days. Strict action needs to be taken to save the film’s significance. Together we #SayNoToPiracy #SaveTheFilmSignificance. Experience #TheRajaSaab officially.”