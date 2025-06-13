Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Korean debut with Chae Soo-bin sparks backlash from fans

Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi has officially dipped his toes into Korean entertainment, and the internet isn’t quite sure how to feel about it. The actor stars alongside popular K-drama actress Chae Soo-bin in a whimsical new ad campaign that’s part quirky rom-com, part surreal crossover, and entirely unexpected.
The commercial kicks off on a rain-drenched street, with Chae Soo-bin strolling along in true K-drama fashion when a passing car, driven by Siddhant, drenches her in muddy water. Seconds later, she spots the same car pulled over with a flat tyre. She offers him an umbrella, and what follows is an adorably awkward walk through the rain that ends with her playfully splashing his shoes. It’s got all the ingredients of a monsoon-season Bollywood romance with a touch of Korean drama charm, yet somehow doesn’t fully commit to either style.
Reactions have been mixed but lively. “Korean actress Chae Soobin with Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi filmed in India for a Crocs Japan ad… what kind of crossover is this?” one viewer tweeted. Another added, “I’m not sure if I love or hate Siddhant in this Korean-style rom-com, but I do think he should be the first Indian actor in a real K-drama — not an Ekta Kapoor version.”
Still, not everyone is on board. Some netizens were quick to point out that Siddhant looked noticeably lighter in the ad. “They really whitewashed him to make him blend in,” commented one user. Another wrote, “How much editing did they do to his skin tone for this ad? Yikes.” A third summed up the sentiment in one sentence: “This looks so AI-generated — help.”
While the campaign might feel out of left field, it reflects a growing trend of international crossovers in pop culture. Whether it’s Tom Cruise posing with BTS or Diljit Dosanjh teaming up with Jackson Wang, East-meets-West collaborations are on the rise.