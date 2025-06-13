Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Korean debut with Chae Soo-bin sparks backlash from fans

The commercial kicks off on a rain-drenched street, with Chae Soo-bin strolling along in true K-drama fashion when a passing car, driven by Siddhant, drenches her in muddy water. Seconds later, she spots the same car pulled over with a flat tyre. She offers him an umbrella, and what follows is an adorably awkward walk through the rain that ends with her playfully splashing his shoes. It’s got all the ingredients of a monsoon-season Bollywood romance with a touch of Korean drama charm, yet somehow doesn’t fully commit to either style.

Reactions have been mixed but lively. “Korean actress Chae Soobin with Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi filmed in India for a Crocs Japan ad… what kind of crossover is this?” one viewer tweeted. Another added, “I’m not sure if I love or hate Siddhant in this Korean-style rom-com, but I do think he should be the first Indian actor in a real K-drama — not an Ekta Kapoor version.”

Watch the video here: