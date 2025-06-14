Caitlyn Jenner stuck in Tel Aviv during Iran-Israel escalation, sips wine in bomb shelter

Taking to X, Caitlyn reassured her followers that she was safe despite the alarming circumstances. She posted a dramatic photo that appeared to be taken from her hotel, capturing missiles streaking across the sky and smoke rising from the city below. Along with the image, she wrote, “'Quiet' night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever.” As tensions continued to rise, Caitlyn provided further updates. “We are back in the shelters in Tel Aviv. This looks like it is the third wave of attack from Iran,” she posted, confirming the intensity of the ongoing situation.

A separate image shared on social media by Israeli personality Regev Gur showed Caitlyn in a bomb shelter, raising a glass of wine for a selfie. The moment, though lighthearted in appearance, underscored the surreal reality of being caught in a war-like scenario while visiting for a peace-focused celebration.