Sir David Beckham at last! Football icon officially receives Knighthood

David Beckham, the former England football captain who earned 115 caps for his country and played for iconic clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, has officially received a knighthood. From now on, he will be known as Sir David Beckham, and his wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, will carry the title Lady Beckham.
The 50-year-old sports legend had long been considered a contender for this prestigious honour. Back in 2003, Beckham was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), a lower-ranking award in the UK's honours system. Victoria Beckham was later given the same recognition for her contributions to the fashion industry.
In response to receiving the knighthood, Beckham released a heartfelt statement: “Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.” He went on to express gratitude for the opportunities he’s had: “I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do, and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment.”
David Beckham’s knighthood not only marks his extraordinary achievements on the pitch but also recognises his evolution into a global figure who has successfully bridged the worlds of sport, fashion, and philanthropy. Over the years, he has become a symbol of British culture, influencing everything from style and branding to charity work, especially through his UNICEF ambassadorship and other humanitarian efforts.
The honour reflects Beckham’s transformation from football star to a respected public figure with influence far beyond the game—a true modern-day icon.
