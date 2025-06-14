Sir David Beckham at last! Football icon officially receives Knighthood

The 50-year-old sports legend had long been considered a contender for this prestigious honour. Back in 2003, Beckham was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), a lower-ranking award in the UK's honours system. Victoria Beckham was later given the same recognition for her contributions to the fashion industry.

In response to receiving the knighthood, Beckham released a heartfelt statement: “Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.” He went on to express gratitude for the opportunities he’s had: “I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do, and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment.”