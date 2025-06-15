Anushka Sharma celebrates Father’s Day with sweet gesture from Vamika to Virat Kohli

On Sunday, Anushka took to Instagram to share two endearing photos. The first was a cheerful snapshot of her father at Vamika’s birthday celebration. Seated comfortably with headphones on, Colonel Sharma is seen surrounded by pink pastel balloons and vibrant party décor, clearly enjoying the moment.

But it was the second picture that truly stole hearts. It featured an adorable Father’s Day card from 4-year-old Vamika to her father Virat. The message inside was as sweet as it was innocent. “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this mjuch (arms wide).” The card was signed in Vamika’s own handwriting, adding a personal and heart-melting touch. Anushka captioned the post, “To the first man I ever loved—and the first man our daughter did …. Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.”

The touching post quickly caught attention, with celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty among those who liked it. Fans were equally smitten, flooding the comments section with love. One wrote, “The way Vamika wrote her name (heart emoji),” while another said, “This is sooo cuteee.” A third gushed, “Awww Vamika’s signature.”