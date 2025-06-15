Atlee breaks silence on 'copied films' allegations

Taking the stage, Atlee acknowledged the persistent criticism that his films are often “copied.” Responding to such claims, he said, “There’s a general perception that the films I make are taken from here or there. But let me talk about my life and share an example you can relate to.” His remarks came amidst recent online chatter about the poster of his next film bearing similarities to Dune.

He cited the character Raayappan—the gangster-turned-football coach played by Vijay in Bigil—as a tribute to Jeppiaar, the founder and chancellor of Sathyabama University. “Raayappan was inspired by Jeppiaar sir. Today, when they played music from Mersal after I received the doctorate, I felt this honour is something I’ve earned through honesty and love. I promise I will make our country proud,” he added emotionally. Speaking about his upcoming film, Atlee shared, “This film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran sir under Sun Pictures. It’s one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. We’re incorporating cutting-edge technology, and though the budget hasn’t been finalised, I’m dreaming big. The release date will be decided by the producer.”