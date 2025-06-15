Atlee breaks silence on 'copied films' allegations

Director Atlee was honoured with an honorary doctorate from Sathyabama University in Chennai on Saturday evening. During the ceremony, he delivered an inspiring speech reflecting on his journey, addressing criticism, and offering insights into his highly anticipated upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.
Taking the stage, Atlee acknowledged the persistent criticism that his films are often “copied.” Responding to such claims, he said, “There’s a general perception that the films I make are taken from here or there. But let me talk about my life and share an example you can relate to.” His remarks came amidst recent online chatter about the poster of his next film bearing similarities to Dune.
He cited the character Raayappan—the gangster-turned-football coach played by Vijay in Bigil—as a tribute to Jeppiaar, the founder and chancellor of Sathyabama University. “Raayappan was inspired by Jeppiaar sir. Today, when they played music from Mersal after I received the doctorate, I felt this honour is something I’ve earned through honesty and love. I promise I will make our country proud,” he added emotionally. Speaking about his upcoming film, Atlee shared, “This film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran sir under Sun Pictures. It’s one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. We’re incorporating cutting-edge technology, and though the budget hasn’t been finalised, I’m dreaming big. The release date will be decided by the producer.”
In April, it was officially announced that Allu Arjun would team up with Atlee for his next project after Pushpa. By June, it was confirmed that Deepika Padukone had joined the cast, further elevating fan anticipation. Allu Arjun took to social media to congratulate Atlee, writing, “Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated. Wishing you many more heights ahead.”
Atlee made his directorial debut with Raja Rani in 2013 and has consistently delivered hits. His most recent film, Jawan, marked his Bollywood debut and grossed over ₹1100 crore globally, becoming Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film.