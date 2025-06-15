Celina Jaitly recalls heartfelt moment with flight attendant amid Air India tragedy tribute

Though initially upset, Celina remembered her late mother’s words: “Never let your class of travel define your class of heart.” The mishap, she said, became a reminder that kindness outweighs discomfort. The crew's sincere apology and gesture of offering 10,000 miles touched her deeply. Using that moment as a reflection point, Celina shifted focus to the Air India tragedy, emphasizing how air travel often highlights privilege, yet in tragedy, all distinctions vanish. “Economy, business, first—it makes no difference. We’re all in the same sky, held by the same hope and the same fragility,” she wrote.

She paid tribute to flight attendants around the world, recalling meaningful acts of kindness she has experienced over the years. One of her most emotional memories was flying solo from Singapore to Mumbai with her infant twins—an exhausting journey made easier by compassionate Air India crew. But the memory that stayed with her most vividly was from when she was 19 and heartbroken at JFK Airport. “An older Air India flight attendant held my hand while I cried all the way to Mumbai. I’ve never forgotten that.”