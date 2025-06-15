Jackson Wang set to host glamorous party in Mumbai; Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone on guest list: Report

Now, buzz suggests that Jackson’s team is organizing an exclusive, invite-only party in Mumbai. According to reports, the event will take place at the upscale Milagro bar in Worli and is expected to be attended by a host of Bollywood stars and musicians. The guest list reportedly features names like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kajal Aggarwal, Aastha Gill, Stebin Ben, Paradox, Natasha Stankovic, Shilpa Rao, Meet Bros, Seema Sajdeh, and Sunny Leone. Hrithik Roshan is also said to be among the potential attendees, adding even more star power to the event.

Jackson is currently in India to promote his upcoming album, Magic Man 2. Rumors are also swirling about his potential involvement in Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan’s anticipated superhero film. In a light-hearted moment during a media interview, Jackson teased fans by joking about his participation in the film and even hinted that he might be contributing to the soundtrack. Reflecting on his second trip to India, Jackson shared his thoughts in a recent interview.

“The last time I performed in India, the energy in Mumbai was on another level. Everyone was partying like there’s no tomorrow—they were having more fun than me!” he said. He also mentioned how meaningful it was to meet members of his fan community again, calling the experience both emotional and unforgettable.