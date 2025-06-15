Tom Hardy shares his fascination with India, fans hope for a visit

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy has expressed a deep desire that’s sure to excite his fans across India, he wants to explore the country and hopes to visit soon. In a recent interview, the Oscar-nominated star revealed that India remains one of the places he’s always wanted to experience.
“I’d love to go and visit India. It’s not something I’ve done yet, so it’s something I really, really want to do in my life,” Tom said. The revelation has stirred excitement among Indian fans, who have long admired the British actor for his versatile roles in major films such as Inception, Dunkirk, The Revenant, and the Venom series. Much like fellow Hollywood icons Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie, Hardy enjoys a massive following in India, and his potential visit would undoubtedly spark widespread enthusiasm and media buzz.
Tom Hardy is currently being lauded for his role in the gritty crime drama MobLand, which also stars veteran actor Pierce Brosnan. Reflecting on his experience working with Brosnan, Hardy shared, “I’ve wanted to work with Pierce Brosnan for a long time, and I went to the same drama school as him, so it was a privilege to work with him. He’s a fantastic actor with great range, professionalism, and intelligence. I had a brilliant time with him.”
In addition to his dynamic on-screen pairing with Brosnan, MobLand also reunites Hardy with acclaimed director Guy Ritchie. The two last worked together in 2008 on the film RocknRolla, and Tom Hardy spoke enthusiastically about the reunion. “I love Guy Ritchie. I’ve wanted to work with him again for ages since RocknRolla. So, it was fantastic to return and get a bit more meat on the bone this time,” he said.
With new projects, meaningful collaborations, and a hopeful visit to India on the horizon, Tom Hardy continues to captivate audiences worldwide.