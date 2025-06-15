Tom Hardy shares his fascination with India, fans hope for a visit

“I’d love to go and visit India. It’s not something I’ve done yet, so it’s something I really, really want to do in my life,” Tom said. The revelation has stirred excitement among Indian fans, who have long admired the British actor for his versatile roles in major films such as Inception, Dunkirk, The Revenant, and the Venom series. Much like fellow Hollywood icons Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie, Hardy enjoys a massive following in India, and his potential visit would undoubtedly spark widespread enthusiasm and media buzz.

Tom Hardy is currently being lauded for his role in the gritty crime drama MobLand, which also stars veteran actor Pierce Brosnan. Reflecting on his experience working with Brosnan, Hardy shared, “I’ve wanted to work with Pierce Brosnan for a long time, and I went to the same drama school as him, so it was a privilege to work with him. He’s a fantastic actor with great range, professionalism, and intelligence. I had a brilliant time with him.”