Meet Janvee Gaurr: ‘The Traitors’ contestant at the center of ‘Kaala Jaadu’ accusations

However, the intrigue inside the house has now extended far beyond the screen. A surprising controversy has erupted involving one of the contestants, Janvee Gaurr. Stand-up comedian and fellow contestant Harsh Gujral recently stirred the pot by accusing Janvee of practicing kaala jaadu (black magic), an allegation that has raised eyebrows and added a new layer of tension to the show.

For those unfamiliar, Janvee Gaurr isn’t just another reality TV face. She is a well-known tarot card reader, Vedic astrologer, and spiritual life coach with a loyal Instagram following of over 64,000. Often seen sharing insights, astrological guidance, and spiritual wisdom, Janvee’s content aims to empower her followers in navigating personal and professional challenges through cosmic alignment and energy work.

Despite her spiritual background and emphasis on positive transformation, Harsh’s sarcastic remark about her supposed use of black magic did not go unnoticed. What may have been intended as a joke quickly escalated, leading Janvee to emotionally withdraw from other contestants, indicating the deep impact such comments can have.