Happy Birthday, Arvind Swamy: A look at his net worth and career milestones

Arvind Swamy began his career with Mani Ratnam and first came into limelight in 1991 with the movie Thalapathi, but it was a year later in Roja, followed by Bombay, that gave him his true fame . It not only made him a household name back in the early 1990s but also the heartthrob of several women.
Apart from his work in Tamil cinema, he is known to have worked in other South Indian films in the Malayalam and Telugu industries as well. He is also very well known in the Hindi industry, not only due to his work but also due to several of his movies, which were dubbed and reached a national audience. Today, as Arvind Swamy turns 55, we take a look at his successful career and his net worth.
As a young boy, when Arvind Swamy had gone to perform in the Theatre Society of Loyola College he was asked to get off the stage. The same man was spotted by none other than Mani Ratnam, who changed his life. While Mani Ratnam gave him his first break, it was Santosh Sivan who gave him a tutorial on film-making, which he later applied when he made his first directorial project. Swamy has also directed Project Agni which is a part of the Navarasa anthology series on a popular OTT platform. After a milieu of works in South India, he stepped into the Hindi film industry through Priyadarshan’s Saat Rang Ke Sapne, which co-starred Juhi Chawla and was produced by none other than Amitabh Bachchan.
Interestingly, during the late 1990s several films of his started going into production issues. While many were shelved, several others had to be dropped and a few even after completion of filming did not see the light of day. That was when Swamy decided of focusing on being an entrepreneur over being an actor in the 2000s. His involvement in the business took it to newer scales and made him achieve success and recognition as an entrepreneur. After his long absence from films, it was again Mani Ratnam who revived his career since the 2013 through Kadal. Post which he has been regularly seen in works like Thani Oruvan, Dhruva, Dear Dad, Bogan, Thalaivii, IC 814: the Kandahar hijack, and more. Currently, he is said to be appearing in the movie Gandhi Talks.
Though Swamy encountered several ups and downs throughout his career, he did not let them deter his spirit. One door or the other, he channeled his talents through entertainment and entreprneurship winning the hearts of the people in whichever field he worked. He is said to have two children from his ex-wife and is currently married to Aparna Mukherjee. Today, Arvind Swamy has the net worth of approximately 1.7 billion rupees.
