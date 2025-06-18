Happy Birthday, Arvind Swamy: A look at his net worth and career milestones

Arvind Swamy began his career with Mani Ratnam and first came into limelight in 1991 with the movie Thalapathi, but it was a year later in Roja, followed by Bombay, that gave him his true fame . It not only made him a household name back in the early 1990s but also the heartthrob of several women.

Apart from his work in Tamil cinema, he is known to have worked in other South Indian films in the Malayalam and Telugu industries as well. He is also very well known in the Hindi industry, not only due to his work but also due to several of his movies, which were dubbed and reached a national audience. Today, as Arvind Swamy turns 55, we take a look at his successful career and his net worth.

Did you know that Arvind Swamy was once asked to get off stage?