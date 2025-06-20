Madhoo breaks silence on Deepika quitting Spirit; ‘If she wanted it badly...'

Emphasizing the importance of self-worth and healthy communication in the film industry, Madhoo added, “I applaud today’s women who question things. It helps pave the way for those who follow. Life isn’t about constant conflict—it’s about negotiation, and knowing your value.”

Deepika’s departure from Spirit came amid reports that she had requested certain work conditions post motherhood, including an 8-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and the option to avoid Telugu dialogues. Allegedly, these demands were not agreed upon, leading to her decision to walk away from the project. While the move sparked online chatter and debate about compromise and professionalism, Madhoo dismissed the controversy.

“She’s a new mother—she asked for time, and it didn’t work out. If she really wanted the project badly and was willing to compromise, she would have done it. But she didn’t, and that’s her call. I don’t see a reason for debate,” Madhoo remarked.