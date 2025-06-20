Madhoo breaks silence on Deepika quitting Spirit; ‘If she wanted it badly...'

Actor Madhoo recently shared her candid opinion on Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit. In a recent interview, Madhoo suggested that Deepika’s decision ultimately reflected her priorities and self-awareness as an artist. “If Deepika really wanted the film, she would have made other arrangements,” Madhoo stated, while also acknowledging that every artist has the right to make personal choices.
Emphasizing the importance of self-worth and healthy communication in the film industry, Madhoo added, “I applaud today’s women who question things. It helps pave the way for those who follow. Life isn’t about constant conflict—it’s about negotiation, and knowing your value.”
Deepika’s departure from Spirit came amid reports that she had requested certain work conditions post motherhood, including an 8-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and the option to avoid Telugu dialogues. Allegedly, these demands were not agreed upon, leading to her decision to walk away from the project. While the move sparked online chatter and debate about compromise and professionalism, Madhoo dismissed the controversy.
“She’s a new mother—she asked for time, and it didn’t work out. If she really wanted the project badly and was willing to compromise, she would have done it. But she didn’t, and that’s her call. I don’t see a reason for debate,” Madhoo remarked.
Since Deepika’s exit, several industry voices like Mani Ratnam, Ajay Devgn, and Neha Dhupia have extended their support to the actor for standing her ground. Meanwhile, Madhoo has a busy slate of her own. She will be seen as a tribal warrior queen in the upcoming pan-India Telugu film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar, slated for release on June 27. She’s also working on the Malayalam film Chinna Chinna Aasai and the Telugu Amazon Prime series Soul of Music alongside Prakash Raj.