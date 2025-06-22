Jussie Smollett announces engagement to Jabari Redd

In the post, Jussie shared a series of intimate photos capturing the special moment. One image showed him down on one knee outside a restaurant, proposing to Jabari Redd. Another featured the newly engaged couple sharing a warm embrace, while the final slide offered a close-up look at the elegant engagement ring.

“He said YES,” Jussie wrote in the caption, adding that he’d be spending his birthday with his fiancé. The announcement quickly drew a flood of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and celebrities. Among the first to respond were Vivica A. Fox, Taraji P. Henson, and Halle Berry, all expressing their excitement and joy for the couple.

Smollett’s sister, actress Jurnee Smollett, also shared her heartfelt reaction, commenting, “Screaming with tears of joy!” and warmly welcoming Jabari Redd into the family with, “My whole heart loves both of you.” While the timeline of Smollett and Redd’s relationship remains private, reports have noted that the two co-starred in the 2023 film The Lost Holiday, which Smollett also directed. Their collaboration on screen seems to have blossomed into a real-life romance.

Checkout the pictures here: