Sara Ali Khan channels boss lady vibe in a white blazer-suit

Sara Ali Khan has never disappointed with her fashion choices. Be it festivals, celebrations, casual looks or promotional outings, the actor has always channeled her inner fashionista and given looks which are minimalistic yet glamorous, fit for Gen-Zs and can be easily put together by the audience.
Sara, who is gearing up for the release of her new movie, Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino has been giving unforgettable looks for every occasion during the film’s promotions. Her recent photo dump is all about going pristine white in a blazer suit set which is also perfect for completing your office-going looks.
Sara Ali Khan wears a V-neck, low collared blazer suit in the photographs. With long sleeves and six golden embellishment buttons the blazer looks office friendly and a pick for all seasons. She pairs it with straight white pants, again a work wear staple along with silver heels. She completes her look with a ponytail and golden circular studs which also complements her button detailing in her attire. Sara keeps her make-up minimalistic with neatly done brows, nudish eye-shadow, eye-liner and a similar nude-onion pinkish lipstick.
This look of Sara’s is easily achievable at home with cotton white pants or trousers and cotton button blazer suits. It is best to tailor-make them to your size so that they fit perfectly or else ready-made buys that fit you, also does the trick. The make-up is almost nude and you can either get the same look with basic items from your vanity, or adjust it slightly, according to your preferences. But overall, what makes this glam look stand-out is that its simple, sophisticated, chic, and gives off the glamorous vibe without going over the top, which is perfect to channel your inner diva during work.
So, if you are ready to make heads turn at your workplace, you know where to draw inspiration from.
