Sara Ali Khan channels boss lady vibe in a white blazer-suit

This look of Sara’s is easily achievable at home with cotton white pants or trousers and cotton button blazer suits. It is best to tailor-make them to your size so that they fit perfectly or else ready-made buys that fit you, also does the trick. The make-up is almost nude and you can either get the same look with basic items from your vanity, or adjust it slightly, according to your preferences. But overall, what makes this glam look stand-out is that its simple, sophisticated, chic, and gives off the glamorous vibe without going over the top, which is perfect to channel your inner diva during work.

So, if you are ready to make heads turn at your workplace, you know where to draw inspiration from.