Sonam Kapoor chops off her lengthy locks, shares video on social media

In a recently shared video by Sonam Kapoor, she can be seen chopping off her lengthy locks. Fans speculated the reason why the Aisha actor and OG fashionista decided to get a haircut. Was it just a haircut that would give her a new look or is there a purpose hidden behind it? Sonam Kapoor recently shares her hair cut experience along with her long-time hair stylist with whom she has been collaborating for several of her looks.
If you have been scrolling over social media and suddenly halt at Sonam Kapoor’s video of getting a haircut, take a moment to listen to the whole video. The actor who is seen sitting on a stylist chair while her long-term collaborator Pete Burkill is seen making marks in the hair before chopping it off. Sonam captions the video, “Decided to cut off 12 inches off my hair and give it away! @peteburkill thanks @anilskapoor for the genes “
Sonam’s ‘ give it away’ is what catches the eye and the National award-winning actor explains it herself on the video. She goes on to explain the quality of her hair thanks to her father Anil Kapoor, “ I decided to cut 12 inches of my hair. It doesn’t seem that much on this video but it’s a foot of hair. My hair became really long because of my genetics . i.e Anil Kapoor. I have very long and thick hair. And I just felt that it was time to kind of chop a lot of it off and give it away to charity.”
In the video, she also mentions how her hair-stylist collaborated with her for this endeavour as well. “My hair stylist, Pete who has been doing my hair and has been taking care of my hair for the last couple of years, and I decided to cut a lot of it off. It’s still really long hair but I am very happy and refreshed for the summers.”
Netizens have already started commenting on the video. While one user mentions,” So beautiful” another one states, “Ageing backwards, Sonam? You're rocking it!” A third user puts it. “Sonam, your new haircut looks absolutely stunning on you!”
