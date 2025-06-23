Sonam Kapoor chops off her lengthy locks, shares video on social media

Sonam’s ‘ give it away’ is what catches the eye and the National award-winning actor explains it herself on the video. She goes on to explain the quality of her hair thanks to her father Anil Kapoor, “ I decided to cut 12 inches of my hair. It doesn’t seem that much on this video but it’s a foot of hair. My hair became really long because of my genetics . i.e Anil Kapoor. I have very long and thick hair. And I just felt that it was time to kind of chop a lot of it off and give it away to charity.”

In the video, she also mentions how her hair-stylist collaborated with her for this endeavour as well. “My hair stylist, Pete who has been doing my hair and has been taking care of my hair for the last couple of years, and I decided to cut a lot of it off. It’s still really long hair but I am very happy and refreshed for the summers.”