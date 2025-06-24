Celebs

Shalin Bhanot trolled for live singing and dancing in Thailand

Television actor Shalin Bhanot faced heavy criticism following his recent performance in Thailand, where he took the stage to sing and dance at a public event
TV actor Shalin Bhanot, who made a strong comeback into the limelight with his stint on Bigg Boss 16, recently performed at a live concert in Thailand. Taking the stage in a white co-ord set, Shalin danced and sang to Badshah’s hit track “Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull.” While some of his core fans cheered for the unexpected performance, the internet had very different thoughts.

Shalin Bhanot's video surfaces online dancing in Thailand

A video of Shalin’s performance quickly went viral after it was shared by celebrity paparazzi. In the clip, Shalin can be seen attempting energetic dance moves and interacting with a live audience. However, many netizens claimed that the crowd appeared disinterested. Several people in the video seemed distracted and some were chatting, while others were clicking pictures, but few were focused on the stage.

The clip sparked a wave of online trolling. One user sarcastically commented, “Public ne pehechana nahi isko,” while another wrote, “No one is enjoying except himself.” Others echoed similar sentiments, saying the audience looked “bored” and “not even facing the stage.”

Responding to the backlash, Shalin addressed the moment on his Instagram. He shared that singing live was a first-time experience for him and something he did purely for the joy of it. He humbly acknowledged that he isn’t a professional singer, but expressed deep gratitude for being able to perform. “It wasn’t perfect,” he wrote, “but it was memorable.”

For those unfamiliar with his personal life, Shalin was previously married to actress Dalljiet Kaur, with whom he shares a son, Jaydon. The ex-couple made headlines for their rocky divorce, during which Dalljiet accused him of domestic abuse. Years later, she also claimed that Shalin had distanced himself from their child’s life. Despite the controversies, Shalin has remained largely silent on personal matters, choosing instead to focus on his career and public image.

Shalin’s recent performance may have divided the internet, but it certainly has everyone talking once again putting him squarely in the spotlight.

