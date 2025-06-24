Shalin Bhanot trolled for live singing and dancing in Thailand

A video of Shalin’s performance quickly went viral after it was shared by celebrity paparazzi. In the clip, Shalin can be seen attempting energetic dance moves and interacting with a live audience. However, many netizens claimed that the crowd appeared disinterested. Several people in the video seemed distracted and some were chatting, while others were clicking pictures, but few were focused on the stage.

The clip sparked a wave of online trolling. One user sarcastically commented, “Public ne pehechana nahi isko,” while another wrote, “No one is enjoying except himself.” Others echoed similar sentiments, saying the audience looked “bored” and “not even facing the stage.”

Responding to the backlash, Shalin addressed the moment on his Instagram. He shared that singing live was a first-time experience for him and something he did purely for the joy of it. He humbly acknowledged that he isn’t a professional singer, but expressed deep gratitude for being able to perform. “It wasn’t perfect,” he wrote, “but it was memorable.”