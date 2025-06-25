FWICE voices disappointment over Diljit Dosanjh’s casting in Border 2

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly opposed the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2, citing his association with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The controversy erupted after Dosanjh shared the trailer for Sardaar Ji 3, which is set to release overseas on June 27. His collaboration with Aamir has triggered online backlash, with growing calls for a boycott of the Punjabi star.
On Tuesday evening, FWICE issued a letter to the producers of Border 2, expressing "deep disappointment and concern" over the actor’s inclusion. The organization stated that this decision violates their prior directive to boycott Dosanjh due to what they labeled an “unpatriotic act” of working with a Pakistani artist amid strained India-Pakistan relations. “By choosing to associate with someone who has disregarded the national sentiment, your production is undermining the collective stand of the Indian film industry,” the letter read. FWICE emphasized that no form of collaboration with Pakistani artists will be accepted or tolerated, especially given the ongoing cross-border tensions.
Produced by JP Films and T-Series, Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 war epic by JP Dutta. Diljit Dosanjh had joined the cast last year, starring alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. However, FWICE noted that casting him in a film that aims to honor Indian soldiers feels “ironic and insensitive,” especially after recent tragic events.
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. In retaliation, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Since then, social media accounts of various Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan, have been withheld in India. Moreover, Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal was also blocked from theatrical release across the country.
FWICE reiterated that honoring national sentiment should outweigh individual career choices, especially during such politically sensitive times.