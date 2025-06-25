FWICE voices disappointment over Diljit Dosanjh’s casting in Border 2

On Tuesday evening, FWICE issued a letter to the producers of Border 2, expressing "deep disappointment and concern" over the actor’s inclusion. The organization stated that this decision violates their prior directive to boycott Dosanjh due to what they labeled an “unpatriotic act” of working with a Pakistani artist amid strained India-Pakistan relations. “By choosing to associate with someone who has disregarded the national sentiment, your production is undermining the collective stand of the Indian film industry,” the letter read. FWICE emphasized that no form of collaboration with Pakistani artists will be accepted or tolerated, especially given the ongoing cross-border tensions.

Produced by JP Films and T-Series, Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 war epic by JP Dutta. Diljit Dosanjh had joined the cast last year, starring alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. However, FWICE noted that casting him in a film that aims to honor Indian soldiers feels “ironic and insensitive,” especially after recent tragic events.