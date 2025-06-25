Priya Sachdev hired in key role at Sunjay Kapur’s billion-dollar firm following his death

While details about who will carry forward Sunjay's legacy remain unclear, the company has announced some key leadership updates. In an official statement, Sona Comstar revealed that Jeffrey Mark Overly has been appointed as the new chairman, and Vivek Vikram Singh will continue in his role as CEO. Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Sachdev, has been named an additional non-executive director (NED) of the company.

A non-executive director plays a crucial governance role, overseeing the company’s functioning without being involved in daily operations. NEDs typically serve on the board and provide strategic input, especially during major decisions, offering guidance while remaining independent of management.

The announcement also shed light on Priya Sachdev’s professional journey. A seasoned entrepreneur and investor, Priya currently serves as the director of Aureus Investment Private Limited, where she leads the firm’s investment strategies. Her diverse background includes roles as an investment banker and positions in luxury retail. She began her career as an M&A analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston before returning to India to manage her family business. Priya has also dabbled in fashion, advertising, and film and has appeared in the Bollywood film Neal 'n' Nikki.