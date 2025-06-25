Priya Sachdev hired in key role at Sunjay Kapur’s billion-dollar firm following his death

The sudden death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur left many in shock. The 53-year-old businessman tragically passed away after suffering a severe allergic reaction during a polo match, reportedly caused by swallowing a bee. This reaction led to a fatal heart attack. His funeral took place in New Delhi a week after his passing, followed by two prayer meetings. Amid the grief and mourning, speculation arose about the future of his vast business empire, particularly his leadership at Sona Comstar.
While details about who will carry forward Sunjay's legacy remain unclear, the company has announced some key leadership updates. In an official statement, Sona Comstar revealed that Jeffrey Mark Overly has been appointed as the new chairman, and Vivek Vikram Singh will continue in his role as CEO. Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Sachdev, has been named an additional non-executive director (NED) of the company.
A non-executive director plays a crucial governance role, overseeing the company’s functioning without being involved in daily operations. NEDs typically serve on the board and provide strategic input, especially during major decisions, offering guidance while remaining independent of management.
The announcement also shed light on Priya Sachdev’s professional journey. A seasoned entrepreneur and investor, Priya currently serves as the director of Aureus Investment Private Limited, where she leads the firm’s investment strategies. Her diverse background includes roles as an investment banker and positions in luxury retail. She began her career as an M&A analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston before returning to India to manage her family business. Priya has also dabbled in fashion, advertising, and film and has appeared in the Bollywood film Neal 'n' Nikki.
According to media reports Sunjay’s legacy might be carried forward by his sisters, Superna Motwane and Mandhira Kapur, though no official confirmation has been made. Notably, Sunjay and Mandhira were reportedly estranged for four years due to a legal conflict over the use of the name "Sona" in business.