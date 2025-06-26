Salman Khan rolls out in a new bulletproof Mercedes worth a fortune

Photos shared by Car Crazy India on Instagram show Salman seated in the front co-passenger seat of the lavish SUV. The registration sticker visible on the windshield suggests the car is a 2024 model. While the post claims this GLS600 is bulletproof, some auto enthusiasts remain skeptical. Observers point out the windshield glass and the ORVM black lining appear thinner than what's typically found on bulletproof vehicles, leading to speculation that this specific Maybach might not be fully armored.

Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if it is. Salman Khan is known for his fleet of bulletproof vehicles, a necessity amid ongoing safety concerns. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 itself is a powerhouse of performance and comfort. It comes loaded with opulent features like lounge-style rear seating, a panoramic sunroof, rear-seat entertainment, a compact fridge, Burmester sound system, and voice-activated virtual assistant.

Under the hood, it boasts a 4.0-liter V8 engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 557 PS and 730 Nm of torque, with an extra boost of 22 PS and 250 Nm when needed. This power is delivered to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Pricing for this model ranges between ₹3.35 crore to ₹3.70 crore (ex-showroom).