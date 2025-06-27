Actor Neeru Bajwa 'unfollows' co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir following the controversy around the release of Sardaar ji 3

Even before the film's release, Sardaar ji 3 has been surrounded by controversies and opinions. Starring Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in pivotal roles, the movie came to the spotlight after the recent Pahalgam attacks in Kashmir and the aftermath which lead several actors pronounce their patriotism prominently. However, Diljit’s open promotions of the movie which stars the Pakistani actress has lead to several controversies and netizen displeasure. Even though the makers have taken the decision of releasing the movie overseas, no one has been spared the gaze of social media scrutiny. In recent reports, Neeru Bajwa, who plays a prominent part as supporting actor in the movie has deleted all promotional videos and materials from her Instagram account and has also unfollowed Diljit and Hania.
Actor Neeru Bajwa has two prominent projects in her hand. While the first is Diljit – Hania starrer Sardaar ji 3 , the second is the Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son of Sardar 2, both of which sees Neeru in pivotal roles. As part of the pre-release, Neeru was promoting both the movies. But the ongoing clash of sentiments regarding Sardaar ji 3 has led her to delete the trailer and unfollow both Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir from her Instagram. Netizens have praised the actor’s endeavour. While Neeru is still actively promoting Son of Sardar, no trace of her involvement is showcased on her social media for Sardaar ji 3. However, some users have also expressed shock in her deletion of the posts.
Sardaar ji 3 is a horror-comedy starring Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir in the lead roles with Neeru Bajwa playing an important supporting character. With this bold step, all eyes are on the actor and it is even garnering her praises across the netizen community. In an age where all one wants is to get recognised for their work, Neeru’s step in deleting her upcoming project is seen as a bold step which has made fans bring this gesture of her to the spotlight.