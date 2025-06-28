Actor Ileana D’Cruz and Michael Dolan welcome second baby; reveal face

A bundle of joy comes to Ileana D’Cruz and hubby Michael Dolan’s life…yet again. The proud parents, who had their first child – also a boy – in 2023, have become parents again in June 2025 to another baby boy. Ileana herself shared the news with the world through a social media photograph that she recently shared along with the name of the baby.
Ileana recently shared a photo of her newborn son on her social media. The black and white photo depicts the face of the little one as he seems to be comfortably and peacefully sleeping. With a baby hat, wrapped up till his face and cute little face visible, one can speculate the level of cuteness Ileana has given birth to. Eyes closed, little tufts of hair sneaking out under the cap and a full nose, are very prominent features one can notice in the baby. Ileana D’ Cruz and her husband Michael Dolan got hitched in 2023 and they have named their second child Keanu Rafe Dolan. According to the post, he was born earlier this month on June 19, 2025.
As soon as the post was made on social media, Congratulations came pouring in. It is notable that Ileana’s Barfi co-star Priyanka Chopra was among the first ones to wish the couple on their good news. She comments, “congratulations beautiful” followed by lots of red hearts. Sophie Choudry also leaves a comment for the new parents, “Congratulations darl!!! Big love to you and this gorgeous one”. Culinary expert and Arshad Warsi’s wife Maria Gorettiz also comments, “Congratulations my dearest Ileana
Much love to all four of you.” Athiya Shetty, who is a new mother herself, also conveys her love, “Congratulations my ilu.”