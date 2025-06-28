Celebs

Mika Singh and others pay heartfelt tribute to Shefali Jariwala

Celebrities like Mika Singh, Kamya Punjabi, and Himanshi Khurana express deep sorrow over the sudden demise of actress Shefali Jariwala, remembering her with heartfelt tributes and memories.
The untimely demise of actor-model Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and among her fans. The 42-year-old star, fondly remembered for her iconic appearance in the early 2000s hit music video Kaanta Laga, reportedly passed away on Friday night after suffering a sudden heart attack. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, but was declared dead on arrival. No official statement has been released by her family as of yet.

Celebs mourn Shefali Jariwala's passing away

As news of her passing spread, a wave of grief swept across the industry. Celebrities who had worked with Shefali or knew her personally took to social media to express their sorrow. Mika Singh posted a heartfelt message along with a picture of Shefali, writing that he was "deeply shocked" and would always remember her smile and grace. Actor Himanshi Khurana, recalling their time together in Bigg Boss 13, posted an old photograph and called the reality show “cursed,” referring to the earlier loss of their co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Kamya Punjabi shared her disbelief via Instagram Stories, writing that her “heart is sinking.” Actor Kiku Sharda, who had worked with Shefali on web series, recalled her vibrant energy and said she always greeted everyone with a bright smile. Tehseen Poonawalla, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, called the news “absolutely stunning,” adding that it was heartbreaking to lose two co-contestants from the same season.

Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42 due to cardiac arrest

The All Indian Cine Workers Association also paid tribute, describing Shefali’s passing as a “huge loss” and offering prayers for her family. Rajiv Adatia and Aly Goni echoed the sentiment, calling the news "beyond shocking" and expressing how unpredictable life can be.

As tributes continue to pour in, Shefali Jariwala is being remembered not just as an artist, but as a warm, lively soul who left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Tracing Shefali Jariwala's net worth, fight with epilepsy and more
