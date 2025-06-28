Mika Singh and others pay heartfelt tribute to Shefali Jariwala

As news of her passing spread, a wave of grief swept across the industry. Celebrities who had worked with Shefali or knew her personally took to social media to express their sorrow. Mika Singh posted a heartfelt message along with a picture of Shefali, writing that he was "deeply shocked" and would always remember her smile and grace. Actor Himanshi Khurana, recalling their time together in Bigg Boss 13, posted an old photograph and called the reality show “cursed,” referring to the earlier loss of their co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Kamya Punjabi shared her disbelief via Instagram Stories, writing that her “heart is sinking.” Actor Kiku Sharda, who had worked with Shefali on web series, recalled her vibrant energy and said she always greeted everyone with a bright smile. Tehseen Poonawalla, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, called the news “absolutely stunning,” adding that it was heartbreaking to lose two co-contestants from the same season.