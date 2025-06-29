Anshula Kapoor opens up about PTSD after ‘The Traitors’ experience

Set in a secluded location, The Traitors thrives on secrecy, strategy, and deception, bringing together a diverse cast that includes Uorfi Javed, Maheep Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija, and Anshula herself. While the format promised to mirror the original international version, Anshula claims the reality turned out to be quite different.

Drawn in by pre-production assurances, Anshula said she didn’t expect the extreme mental and emotional pressure that came with the experience. “It wasn’t the long shoot hours that affected me,” she shared. “It was the mental atmosphere, the mind games, the isolation.” According to Anshula, contestants were kept completely disconnected from the outside world, not just during shooting but even between scenes.

“There were no phones, no intercoms. We didn’t even know our own room numbers because they were blacked out,” she said. "They had wind chimes outside our doors so they could hear if we stepped out when we weren’t supposed to. If we did, someone would immediately intervene."