Netizens shocked at Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke about The Kendrick Lamar and Drake Feud

The room erupted with a mix of laughter and gasps as the audience recognized the unexpected reference. Conan's offhand joke alluded to Kendrick's recent Super Bowl halftime performance, where he played "Not Like Us," his diss track aimed at Drake. The song includes lines suggesting that Drake has in the past propositioned underage women and even refers to him as a pedophile.

The feud between Drake, a 38-year-old Canadian rapper and singer with five Grammy wins, and Lamar, a 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize recipient who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, has become one of the most significant rivalries in hip-hop in recent years.