Netizens shocked at Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke about The Kendrick Lamar and Drake Feud

At the 97th Academy Awards talk show host Conan O'Brien captivated the Dolby Theatre with his signature wry humour, yet one specific joke eclipsed the rest. The late-night icon took a sharp jab at rapper Drake while alluding to Kendrick Lamar's widely discussed Super Bowl halftime show, leaving the audience gasping. During his halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, Lamar performed his scathing diss track Not Like Us, widely believed to be targeted at Drake; the track stirred massive controversy, especially for its lyrics hinting at serious allegations.
What did Conan O’Brien say at the Oscars about the Drake and Kendrick feud?
Conan couldn’t help but reference the Kendrick and Drake feud which became a cultural event in 2024. “Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile."
The room erupted with a mix of laughter and gasps as the audience recognized the unexpected reference. Conan's offhand joke alluded to Kendrick's recent Super Bowl halftime performance, where he played "Not Like Us," his diss track aimed at Drake. The song includes lines suggesting that Drake has in the past propositioned underage women and even refers to him as a pedophile.
The feud between Drake, a 38-year-old Canadian rapper and singer with five Grammy wins, and Lamar, a 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize recipient who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, has become one of the most significant rivalries in hip-hop in recent years.
While some viewers liked O'Brien's comedy and the Kendrick reference, others questioned whether the joke crossed a line. One user wrote, "Okay, that was actually pretty funny," while another commented, "Drake getting roasted at the Oscars, Grammys, and the Super Bowl? 2025 is not his year."
The longstanding feud between Drake and Lamar has escalated in the last few months as Kendrick has released his album and has won several Grammys for his diss track Not Like Us. Lamar's bold Super Bowl performance featured notable appearances from celebrities like Serena Williams and SZA, who are both rumored to have connections to Drake.