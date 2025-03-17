Birthday girl Aanya Tiwari opens up about body transformation for her role in Sarkari Baccha
After Mission Chapter 1, Aanya Tiwari took on a major role in Suryakant Tyagi’s Sarkari Baccha. The movie revolves around a major challenge in India's job market where she brought to life a vibrant small-town girl—a role she resonated with very deeply. Adding to her commitment to the role she gained 8kgs to embody her character’s personality. Reflecting on her journey, she shared insights into the efforts behind this transformation, working with her co-stars, and her challenges as a newcomer.
Excerpts:
What aspects of the script drew you to the film?
This is a realistic film that sheds light on a significant social issue, something that I have personally observed around me. The way the story is rooted in reality and brings forth an important message immediately drew me in. I believe that cinema has the power to create awareness and spark conversations, and this film does exactly that.
What makes your role stand out?
I play a sweet family-oriented girl who finds herself caught between her love and her father. She deeply values both relationships and tries her best to maintain a balance between them. What makes this role special is that, for my character, love holds more significance than societal status or financial stability. It was a beautiful challenge to portray someone so torn yet so resilient.
How did you immerse yourself in the character and prepare for the role?
Since I have witnessed similar stories around me since childhood, I could naturally connect with the character’s emotions and conflicts. This personal connection made it easier for me to bring authenticity to the role. However, I still put in a lot of effort into preparing—practicing different emotions, studying body language, and even undergoing a physical transformation to align with the role’s need. I carefully worked on to make the portrayal as realistic as possible.
Could you share some insights into your diet and workout routine during your transformation for the role?
Normally, I prioritize a healthy lifestyle that includes good nutrition, regular workouts, quality sleep, and mental peace. But for this film, I had to let go of my routine and embrace a completely different lifestyle. I indulged in late-night dinners, five-star buffets, and ate much more than usual to physically match the character’s requirements. Since I am a foodie, I enjoyed the process, but it also led to noticeable weight gain, which was intentional for the role.
Could you share some of the most exciting behind-the-scenes experiences?
Every film set is filled with memories, but the most special experience for me was working with Junior Mehmood Sir. This film is his last, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have shared the screen with such a legendary actor. His presence on set was inspiring, and I learned so much just by watching him perform. It was an emotional and unforgettable experience, and I will always cherish the moments I got to spend with him.
What are the genres you would like to further explore?
As an actor, I believe in constantly exploring new genres and challenging myself with different kinds of roles. I love rom-coms and dramas because they allow me to express a range of emotions, but I am also drawn to realistic storytelling, historical films, and intense character-driven narratives.
Who do you look forward to working with in the industry?
There are so many legendary actors in the industry whom I admire and dream of working with. Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Vidya Balan, and Tabu are some of the finest talents, and I would love to share the screen with them. Working with such incredible actors is not just a dream but also an opportunity to learn and grow as an artist. And yes, Kartik Aaryan—manifesting that collaboration soon!
What projects do you have lined up next?
I have two really exciting films that I’m currently working on, and both are very special to me. However, I can’t reveal too many details at this moment. What I can say is that both projects are unique in their own way and will allow me to explore different shades of performance. I can’t wait for the audience to see them!
(compiled by Addrita Sinha)